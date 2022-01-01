Uzņēmumu katalogs
Backbase Algas

Backbase algas svārstās no $17,963 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Produkta dizaineris zemākajā līmenī līdz $250,000 Risinājumu arhitekts augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Backbase. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/17/2025

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $88.7K

Mobilo lietotņu programmatūras inženieris

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Produkta menedžeris
Median $85.5K
Risinājumu arhitekts
Median $250K

Biznesa analītiķis
$31.4K
Mārketings
$92.2K
Mārketinga operācijas
$117K
Produkta dizaineris
$18K
Projektu menedžeris
$115K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$59.9K
Kiberdrošības analītiķis
$99.7K
Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris
$91.2K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Backbase, ir Risinājumu arhitekts ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $250,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Backbase, ir $91,237.

