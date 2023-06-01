Uzņēmumu Katalogs
BabyQuip
Galvenās atziņas
    • Par

    BabyQuip is a leading baby gear rental and cleaning service operating in over 900 US and Canadian locations. They provide families with rental and delivery of baby gear and cleaning services. BabyQuip is a multi-sided marketplace that enables Quality Providers to build a solid business. Quality Providers benefit from liability insurance, an active community, ongoing training, and leads generated from online advertising and distribution partnerships. BabyQuip is led by Fran Maier, CEO and Founder, and provides exceptional services for families while empowering their community of Quality Providers.

    http://www.babyquip.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2016
    Dibināšanas gads
    124
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Piedāvātie Darbi

      Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš BabyQuip

