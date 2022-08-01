Uzņēmumu katalogs
AXS Algas

AXS algas svārstās no $99,500 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Klientu apkalpošana zemākajā līmenī līdz $198,990 Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem AXS. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Produkta vadītājs
Median $113K
Programmatūras inženieris
Median $105K
Klientu apkalpošana
$99.5K

Datu analītiķis
$119K
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
$199K
BUJ

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri AXS je Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $198,990. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri AXS je $113,000.

Citi resursi