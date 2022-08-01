Uzņēmumu katalogs
AXS
Svarīgākie ieskati
    • Par

    AXS connects fans with the artists and teams they love. Each year we sell millions of tickets to thousands of incredible events – from concerts and festivals to sports and theater – at some of the most iconic venues in the world. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve consistently pushed the industry forward and improved experiences for fans, making it easier than ever to discover events, find the perfect seats, and enjoy unforgettable live entertainment, and we continue to lead the evolution of our industry today.

    http://www.axs.com/careers
    Tīmekļvietne
    2010
    Dibināšanas gads
    70
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Citi resursi