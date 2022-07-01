Uzņēmumu katalogs
Axonius
Axonius Algas

Axonius algas svārstās no $81,846 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Personāla atlases speciālists zemākajā līmenī līdz $159,200 Mārketinga operācijas augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Axonius. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $140K

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
Median $144K
Mārketinga operācijas
$159K

Produkta vadītājs
$127K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$81.8K
BUJ

The highest paying role reported at Axonius is Mārketinga operācijas at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axonius is $140,480.

