Avenue Algas

Avenue algas svārstās no $20,610 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Mehānikas inženieris zemākajā līmenī līdz $64,045 Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Avenue. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Mēs esam sarunu ceļā panākuši tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri sasniedzam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) pieaugumu. Lieciet sarunu ceļā par savu algu vai savu CV pārskatīšanu pie īstiem ekspertiem - personāla atlases speciālistiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $43.6K
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
Median $64K
Mehānikas inženieris
$20.6K

Nevar atrast savu amatu?

Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


