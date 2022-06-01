Uzņēmumu katalogs
Aventiv Technologies Algas

Aventiv Technologies algas svārstās no $37,688 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Programmatūras inženieris zemākajā līmenī līdz $145,725 Risinājumu arhitekts augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Aventiv Technologies. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Klientu apkalpošanas operācijas
$114K
Programmatūras inženieris
$37.7K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$146K

Tehnisko programmu vadītājs
$105K
BUJ

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Aventiv Technologies es Risinājumu arhitekts at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $145,725. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Aventiv Technologies es $109,282.

