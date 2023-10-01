Uzņēmumu katalogs
Avature
Avature Algas

Avature algas svārstās no $2,841 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Klientu apkalpošana zemākajā līmenī līdz $119,400 Reklāmas tekstu autors augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Avature. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $20.1K
Reklāmas tekstu autors
$119K
Klientu apkalpošana
$2.8K

Informācijas tehnoloģiju (IT) speciālists
$18.4K
Mehānikas inženieris
$41.4K
Produkta dizainers
$28.3K
Produkta vadītājs
$52.4K
Projektu vadītājs
$8.4K
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
$64.9K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$77.4K
BUJ

