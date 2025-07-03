Uzņēmumu katalogs
Avantor Algas

Avantor algas svārstās no $119,761 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Mehānikas inženieris zemākajā līmenī līdz $234,969 Kiberdrošības analītiķis augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Avantor. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Pārdošana
Median $125K
Datu zinātnieks
$201K
Mārketings
$179K

Mehānikas inženieris
$120K
Produkta vadītājs
$151K
Kiberdrošības analītiķis
$235K
Programmatūras inženieris
$201K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Avantor, ir Kiberdrošības analītiķis at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $234,969. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Avantor, ir $179,100.

