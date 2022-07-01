Uzņēmumu katalogs
Aurotech
    • Par

    Aurotech, Inc. is a CMMi-ML3 assessed, small-business Management and Technology Consulting firm focused on providing Federal government agencies with creative and actionable business solutions in the areas of Work Management, Program and Portfolio Management, Health IT, Litigation and eDiscovery, IT Management Consulting, Business Transformations, Data Science, Drug Lifecycle Tracking, Healthcare Data Archiving and Enterprise Content Management.Aurotech is committed to delivering the highest quality services for our clients – within budget, scope, and schedule. Our diverse and talented team consistently delivers excellence by... VISUALIZING the potential, ENGINEERING the possibilities, and REALIZING the solution.

    http://www.aurotechcorp.com
    1999
    240
    $10M-$50M
