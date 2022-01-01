Uzņēmumu katalogs
Asurion
Asurion Algas

Asurion algas svārstās no $44,100 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Information Technologist (IT) zemākajā līmenī līdz $230,000 Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Asurion. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Datu zinātnieks
Median $160K
Produkta vadītājs
Median $145K

Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
Median $230K
Biznesa analītiķis
Median $93K
Produkta dizainers
Median $123K
Grāmatvedis
$57.1K
Biznesa operāciju vadītājs
$94.9K
Klientu apkalpošana
$52.8K
Datu zinātnes vadītājs
$179K
Finanšu analītiķis
$69.3K
Cilvēkresursi
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Juridiskais
$75.4K
Mārketings
$209K
Mārketinga operācijas
$118K
Produkta dizaina vadītājs
$185K
Programmu vadītājs
$156K
Pārdošana
$65.3K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$72.6K
UX pētnieks
$139K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Asurion, ir Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $230,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Asurion, ir $123,333.

