Uzņēmumu Katalogs
App Orchid
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Galvenās atziņas
  • Ieguldiet kaut ko unikālu par App Orchid, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, intervijas padomi, komandu izvēle, unikāla kultūra utt.).
    • Par

    App Orchid builds AI-powered apps for Energy, Utilities, and Insurance industries using deep learning and natural language processing. Their platform blends historical and real-time data with user knowledge to create predictive apps like ContractAI, AssetThink, CustomerThink, and DocuThink. Their Big Data technology identifies patterns, risks, and opportunities previously impossible with traditional tools. App Orchid offers a natural language interface for easy information retrieval and helps enterprises achieve digital transformation objectives with rapid deployment, low cost implementation, and minimum disruption.

    http://www.apporchid.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2013
    Dibināšanas gads
    126
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Saņemiet Verificētās Algas Savā Ienākošajā Pastkastītē

    Abonējiet verificētos piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet atalgojuma detaļu sadalījumu pa e-pastu. Uzzināt Vairāk

    Šī vietne ir aizsargāta ar reCAPTCHA, un tiek piemērota Google Privātuma Politika un Pakalpojumu Noteikumi .

    Piedāvātie Darbi

      Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš App Orchid

    Saistītie Uzņēmumi

    • Intuit
    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi Resursi