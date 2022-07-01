Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Apex Fintech Solutions Algas

Apex Fintech Solutions algu diapazons svārstās no $47,264 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists apakšējā galā līdz $200,000 Produkta vadītājs augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Apex Fintech Solutions. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $132K

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Produkta vadītājs
Median $200K
Biznesa analītiķis
$90K

Datu zinātnieks
$111K
Cilvēkresursi
$163K
Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists
$47.3K
Programmu vadītājs
$80.4K
Pārdošana
$163K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Apex Fintech Solutions, ir Produkta vadītājs ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $200,000. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Apex Fintech Solutions, ir $121,275.

Citi Resursi