American Orthodontics
    Established in 1968 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, American Orthodontics stands as a global leader in orthodontic supplies. With a workforce of 700+ across the globe and distribution in over 100 countries, we combine manufacturing excellence with unwavering customer service. We pride ourselves on quality products, reliable delivery, and personalized attention that make orthodontic specialists feel valued. Experience the difference that has made American Orthodontics a trusted partner in orthodontic care for over five decades.

    americanortho.com
    1968
    544
