Alarm.com
  • Algas
  • Programmatūras inženieris

  • Visas Programmatūras inženieris algas

Alarm.com Programmatūras inženieris Algas

Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in United States Alarm.com svārstās no $114K year Software Engineer I līmenim līdz $179K year Senior Software Engineer līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $148K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Alarm.com kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/3/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Software Engineer I
(Iesācēju līmenis)
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Algas nav atrastas
Prakses algas

Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

20%

G 1

20%

G 2

20%

G 3

20%

G 4

20%

G 5

Akciju veids
RSU

Alarm.com uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 5 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (20.00% gada)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (20.00% gada)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (20.00% gada)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (20.00% gada)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 5th-G (20.00% gada)

0%

G 1

40%

G 2

0%

G 3

40%

G 4

20%

G 5

Akciju veids
RSU

Alarm.com uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 5 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 0% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (NaN% periodā)

  • 40% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (40.00% gada)

  • 0% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (NaN% periodā)

  • 40% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (40.00% gada)

  • 20% tiek iegūtas 5th-G (20.00% gada)



Iekļautie amati

Pilna cikla programmatūras inženieris

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Alarm.com in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $222,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Alarm.com Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in United States, ir $145,000.

Citi resursi

