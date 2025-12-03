Produkta menedžeris atlīdzība in United States Alarm.com svārstās no $108K year Product Manager I līmenim līdz $127K year Product Manager II līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $120K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Alarm.com kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/3/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
20%
G 1
20%
G 2
20%
G 3
20%
G 4
20%
G 5
Alarm.com uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 5 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
20% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (20.00% gada)
20% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (20.00% gada)
20% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (20.00% gada)
20% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (20.00% gada)
20% tiek iegūtas 5th-G (20.00% gada)
0%
G 1
40%
G 2
0%
G 3
40%
G 4
20%
G 5
Alarm.com uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 5 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
0% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (NaN% periodā)
40% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (40.00% gada)
0% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (NaN% periodā)
40% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (40.00% gada)
20% tiek iegūtas 5th-G (20.00% gada)
