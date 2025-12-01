Uzņēmumu katalogs
Personāla atlases speciālists atlīdzība in United States Affirm kopā ir $138K year L5 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $136K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Affirm kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/1/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$138K
$123K
$15K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

50%

G 1

50%

G 2

Akciju veids
RSU

Affirm uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 2 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 50% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (12.50% ceturkšņa)

  • 50% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (12.50% ceturkšņa)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Affirm uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Affirm uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Personāla atlases speciālists pozīcijai Affirm in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $341,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Affirm Personāla atlases speciālists pozīcijai in United States, ir $136,000.

Citi resursi

