Biznesa analītiķis atlīdzība in Canada Affirm svārstās no $167K year L5 līmenim līdz $218K year L6 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Canada pakete kopā ir $180K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Affirm kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/1/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$167K
$144K
$22.8K
$0
L6
$218K
$174K
$43.5K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
50%
G 1
50%
G 2
Affirm uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 2 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
50% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (12.50% ceturkšņa)
50% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (12.50% ceturkšņa)
