Aeponyx
    Aeponyx is a company that develops advanced integrated photonics with MEMS products. They utilize Silicon Nitride, a next-generation photonics material, and high-speed MEMS devices to bring innovative products to market. Their expertise in advanced technology and their values of Teamwork, Trust, and Technology drive their success. They build photonics devices from a Silicon Nitride foundation, which provides superior performance over traditional Silicon Photonics. Their MEMS technology operates at high rates and is combined with Silicon Nitride photonics to create products such as NG-PON2 transceivers for Telecom. They are also working on high-volume and cost-effective test innovations for their Silicon Nitride with MEMS products. Overall, their integrated photonics with MEMS technology is a scalable and extensible solution for optical advancements in the future.

    http://www.aeponyx.com
    2011
    31
    $1M-$10M
