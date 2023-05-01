Adventure Ready Brands is a New Hampshire-based company that produces high-quality insect repellents, first-aid kits, survival products, and burn remedies. Founded in 1975, the company prides itself on providing excellent sales and service to customers while creating value for employees and the community. They emphasize work ethic, quality assurance, and efficiency, and embrace adaptability and change. Adventure Ready Brands is made up of diverse cultures, backgrounds, and styles, which have contributed to their success.