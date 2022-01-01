Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Advantest
Advantest Algas

Advantest algu diapazons svārstās no $30,475 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Produkta dizainers apakšējā galā līdz $263,310 Elektroinženieris augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Advantest. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/15/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $138K

Kvalitātes nodrošināšanas (QA) programmatūras inženieris

Klientu apkalpošana
$38K
Datu analītiķis
$106K

Elektroinženieris
$263K
Aparatūras inženieris
$150K
Mārketings
$146K
Mehāniskais inženieris
$41.8K
Produkta dizainers
$30.5K
Programmu vadītājs
$254K
Projektu vadītājs
$239K
Tehniskais programmu vadītājs
$249K
Tehniskais rakstītājs
$59.3K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Advantest je Elektroinženieris at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $263,310. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Advantest je $141,863.

