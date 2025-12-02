Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in United States ADP svārstās no $93.3K year Associate Software Engineer līmenim līdz $243K year Principal Software Engineer līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $113K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu ADP kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/2/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
33.3%
G 1
33.3%
G 2
33.3%
G 3
ADP uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (Infinity% periodā)
