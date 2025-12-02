Produkta menedžeris atlīdzība in United States ADP svārstās no $124K year Product Manager līmenim līdz $418K year VP Product Management līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $217K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu ADP kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/2/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
33.3%
G 1
33.3%
G 2
33.3%
G 3
ADP uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 3 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
33.3% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (33.30% gada)
33.3% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (Infinity% periodā)
