  • Algas
  • Programmatūras inženieris

  • Visas Programmatūras inženieris algas

  • Italy

ABB Programmatūras inženieris Algas Italy

Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in Italy ABB svārstās no €43.4K year Associate Software Engineer līmenim līdz €50.2K year Software Engineer līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Italy pakete kopā ir €43.4K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu ABB kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 9/30/2025

Vidējā Atlīdzība pēc Līmenis
Pievienot atlīdz.Salīdzināt līmeņus
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
Associate Software Engineer
(Iesācēju līmenis)
€43.4K
€38K
€0
€5.4K
Software Engineer
€50.2K
€47.9K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Prakses algas

Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā ABB?

Iekļautie amati

Tīklu inženieris

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai ABB in Italy, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība €60,986. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots ABB Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in Italy, ir €43,426.

