    Sales Impact Academy is a leading go-to-market learning platform that provides structured education in sales and go-to-market for high-growth technology companies. It offers live online courses with high learning design principles and supports the skills development of over 12,000 learners across 280 customers, including Paypal, HubSpot, and Github. The platform has over 70 instructors, including industry experts from companies like Gong, Outreach, and Tableau. Sales Impact Academy is backed by VCs Stage 2 Capital, MIT, Hubspot Ventures, and Emerge Education.

    salesimpact.io
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2019
    Dibināšanas gads
    126
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

