QuVa Pharma
Galvenās atziņas
    • Par

    QuVa Pharma is a leading 503B outsourced compounding company that provides sterile, ready-to-administer injectable products to hospitals and health systems across all 50 states. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and reliability, QuVa maintains a leading FDA compliance record and offers transparent, customer-focused service and contracted supply arrangements. Their expertise in cGMPs and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing allows hospitals to confidently focus on patient care while QuVa handles compliance and supply needs.

    http://www.quvapharma.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2015
    Dibināšanas gads
    751
    Darbinieku skaits
    $250M-$500M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Piedāvātie Darbi

    Saistītie Uzņēmumi

