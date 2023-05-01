Uzņēmumu Katalogs
National OnDemand
    National OnDemand is a US-based infrastructure provider for Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors. The company offers full turnkey infrastructure solutions across its service footprint. It has sustained its market position through mergers, acquisitions, and organic growth. National OnDemand provides long-term careers in the telecommunications industry and offers a six-week training program for industry-leading professionals. The company invests in its employees and communities by providing competitive pay and benefits.

    https://nationalondemand.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2017
    Dibināšanas gads
    3,001
    Darbinieku skaits
    $500M-$1B
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

