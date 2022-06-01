Uzņēmumu Katalogs
    • Par

    In the BeginningOver 20 years ago, MCCi primarily focused on helping organizations with records management and digitizing their documents. We quickly achieved our goal to be the largest Laserfiche solution provider by helping our clients go paperless. As technology and our clients' needs changed, we became more involved in their business processes and operations. Innovate and EvolveOver the past decade, we went through our own Digital Transformation journey. We are a consulting company with expertise in Business Process Automation and provide our clients with leading hyperautomation technologies. Here at MCCi, we have a fierce commitment to being your end-to-end services provider. We go all-in and are a trusted partner to over 1,300 organizations who believe that strong partnerships and people lead to successful outcomes.Best-in-Class ServiceWe pride ourselves on having the highest quality customer service, technical support, and a 98% client renewal rating. Our team operates in the client lane, putting our clients' needs first, always. We listen well, respond fast, and over-deliver.A Few Bragging RightsOur growth and the success of our clients are widely recognized. Most recently, Inc. Magazine recognized MCCi as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Additional noteworthy recognition includes Top 10 Best Companies to Work, Florida Companies to Watch, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, and the only Laserfiche Diamond-Level Provider, to name a few.

    http://www.mccinnovations.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2003
    Dibināšanas gads
    570
    Darbinieku skaits
    $50M-$100M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

