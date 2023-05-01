Uzņēmumu Katalogs
LivWell
Galvenās atziņas
    • Par

    LivWell is a vertically integrated cannabis retailer that has been serving quality cannabis since 2009. They cultivate, research, extract, and manufacture their own brands to offer quality products across multiple categories. LivWell is dedicated to quality in every aspect of the business and has a responsibility to move the industry forward. They prioritize educating the public about cannabis and providing customers with the information they need to enjoy LivWell cannabis products safely and responsibly.

    http://www.livwell.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2009
    Dibināšanas gads
    751
    Darbinieku skaits
    $100M-$250M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

