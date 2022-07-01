Jama Software Algas

Jama Software algu diapazons svārstās no $8,524 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Programmatūras inženieris apakšējā galā līdz $239,190 Mārketings augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Jama Software. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 7/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
