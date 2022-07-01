Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Jama Software
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu

Jama Software Algas

Jama Software algu diapazons svārstās no $8,524 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Programmatūras inženieris apakšējā galā līdz $239,190 Mārketings augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Jama Software. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 7/25/2025

$160K

Saņemiet Samaksu, Neesiet Izmantoti

Mēs esam veikuši sarunas par tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri panākam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) palielinājumus.Sarunājiet savu algu vai jūsu CV pārskatīts no īstiem ekspertiem - rekrutētājiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Grafiskais dizainers
$80.4K
Mārketings
$239K
Programmatūras inženieris
$8.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Trūkst jūsu amata?

Meklēt visas algas mūsu atalgojuma lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Jama Software, ir Mārketings at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $239,190. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Jama Software, ir $80,400.

Piedāvātie Darbi

    Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš Jama Software

Saistītie Uzņēmumi

  • Aria Systems
  • Litify
  • Visual BI Solutions
  • Softheon
  • ParkHub
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi Resursi