    Innovation Studio is a non-profit organization based in New England that offers free innovation services through virtual and physical community spaces. They have conducted numerous program and office hour sessions, welcomed a large number of lounge users and program attendees, and have a substantial newsletter subscriber base. Their mission is to make innovation, entrepreneurship, and business ownership accessible to all through an inclusive network of community spaces and personalized pathways. They operate community spaces like District Hall Boston and the Roxbury Innovation Center, promoting collaboration and entrepreneurship.

    https://innovationstudio.org
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2010
    Dibināšanas gads
    31
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1M-$10M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Piedāvātie Darbi

      Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš Innovation Studio

