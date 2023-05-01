Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Galvenās atziņas
  • Ieguldiet kaut ko unikālu par Chrysallis AI, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, intervijas padomi, komandu izvēle, unikāla kultūra utt.).
    • Par

    Chrysallis.AI is a US-based company that provides a metaverse learning platform using augmented and virtual reality to help marginalized learners in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. The platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to adjust curriculums to the pace of individual students and offers alternative education models that are specific to each student. The company's mission is to support marginalized learners with its "metaversity" and is geared toward cybersecurity for entry-level through advanced, and executives/CISOs/CTOs/Startups.

    https://chrysallis.ai
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2022
    Dibināšanas gads
    156
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Piedāvātie Darbi

