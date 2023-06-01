Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Centroid Systems
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Galvenās atziņas
  • Ieguldiet kaut ko unikālu par Centroid Systems, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, intervijas padomi, komandu izvēle, unikāla kultūra utt.).
    • Par

    Centroid is a company that specializes in Oracle technologies and has been in business for over 20 years. They are an Oracle Platinum Partner and have experts in Oracle applications, technology, and hardware implementations. They can help businesses deploy Oracle in the Cloud and maximize their Oracle investment. Centroid invests in top industry talent and uses collaborative, client-focused methods to provide measurable value to clients. Their services include Oracle Consulting, Cloud Managed Services, Infrastructure Solutions, and Cloud Migration.

    http://centroid.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    1997
    Dibināšanas gads
    126
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

    Saņemiet Verificētās Algas Savā Ienākošajā Pastkastītē

    Abonējiet verificētos piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet atalgojuma detaļu sadalījumu pa e-pastu. Uzzināt Vairāk

    Šī vietne ir aizsargāta ar reCAPTCHA, un tiek piemērota Google Privātuma Politika un Pakalpojumu Noteikumi .

    Piedāvātie Darbi

      Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš Centroid Systems

    Saistītie Uzņēmumi

    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi Resursi