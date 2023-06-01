Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Ballislife
    • Par

    Ballislife is a basketball lifestyle brand that started in 2005 by making "mixtapes" of the best high school players in the nation. They follow, cover, generate, and share content about basketball players at every major event. Their videos have over 150 million views on YouTube, and their social networks are followed by hundreds of thousands of fans. They also have their own events, including the annual Ballislife High School All-American game, and a popular clothing line. Ballislife is a movement for the love of the game.

    https://ballislife.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2005
    Dibināšanas gads
    59
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

