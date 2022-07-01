Uzņēmumu Katalogs
Alector
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Galvenās atziņas
  • Ieguldiet kaut ko unikālu par Alector, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, intervijas padomi, komandu izvēle, unikāla kultūra utt.).
    • Par

    We have always walked our own path, at Alector. That’s what led us to the bold thinking and fresh, new approach of empowering the body’s immune system to fight disease.Join us in our mission to eliminate neurodegeneration and cancer through immuno-neurology and immuno-oncology. We are developing a broad portfolio of programs, currently in various stages of clinical trials.Alector is based in South San Francisco, CA. We were founded in 2013 by thought leaders in biotechnology, neuroscience, and antibody drug discovery.

    http://alector.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2013
    Dibināšanas gads
    180
    Darbinieku skaits
    Galvenais birojs

    Saņemiet Verificētās Algas Savā Ienākošajā Pastkastītē

    Abonējiet verificētos piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet atalgojuma detaļu sadalījumu pa e-pastu. Uzzināt Vairāk

    Šī vietne ir aizsargāta ar reCAPTCHA, un tiek piemērota Google Privātuma Politika un Pakalpojumu Noteikumi .

    Piedāvātie Darbi

      Nav atrasti piedāvātie darbi priekš Alector

    Saistītie Uzņēmumi

    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • Snap
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi Resursi