Acreage Holdings
    Acreage is a New York-based company that operates cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities across the US, including its own retail store brand, The Botanist. They offer a wide range of cannabis products, including award-winning brands like Botanist and Tweed, as well as medical and edibles brands. Acreage also owns a hemp subsidiary, Universal Hemp, which distributes and sells CBD products nationwide. The company has focused on creating a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience since its founding in 2011.

    acreageholdings.com
    Tīmekļa vietne
    2014
    Dibināšanas gads
    241
    Darbinieku skaits
    $50M-$100M
    Aptuv. ieņēmumi
    Galvenais birojs

