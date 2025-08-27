Visos pareigos
Duomenų mokslininkas

Coimbatore, India

Duomenų mokslininkas Icon

Duomenų mokslininkas Atlyginimas mieste Coimbatore, India

Skirkite minutę atlyginimų lygybės palaikymui!

Contributing your salary and asking your friends to do so as well means better insights for job seekers like you and the entire community.

💪 PrisidėtiJūsų atlygis

Peržiūrėti darbus

Neseniai pateikti atlyginimai

PridėtiPridėti atlyg.Pridėti atlyginimą

Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Pridėti savo atlyginimą🎯 Visi Duomenų mokslininkas atlyginimai

Bendruomenės įrašai

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

70 19
70 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
💬 Prisijunkite prie diskusijos!

Gauti ekspertų pagalbą

Individualūs atlyginimo derybų konsultacijos

Individualūs atlyginimo derybų konsultacijos

Gaukite atlyginimą, o ne būkite apgaudinėjami. Padėjome tokiems žmonėms kaip jūs gauti 30 tūkst. USD+ (kartais 300 tūkst. USD+) priedus.

Suplanuoti sesijąSuplanuoti sesiją
CV peržiūra

CV peržiūra

Nustokite teikti prašymus darbdaviams. Padarykite taip, kad rekrutuotojai patys jūsų ieškotų.

Užsisakyti peržiūrąUžsisakyti peržiūrą

DUK

  1. Koks yra Duomenų mokslininkas atlyginimas Coimbatore, India?

    Vidutinis bendras Duomenų mokslininkas atlyginimas Coimbatore, India yra ₹633,150.

  2. Koks yra minimalus Duomenų mokslininkas atlyginimas Coimbatore, India?

    Nors nėra nustatyto minimalaus Duomenų mokslininkas atlyginimo Coimbatore, India, vidutinis bendras atlyginimas yra ₹633,150.

  3. Kuri įmonė moka didžiausią atlyginimą Duomenų mokslininkas Coimbatore, India?

    Daugiausiai Duomenų mokslininkas mokanti įmonė Coimbatore, India yra Grab, kur vidutinis bendras atlyginimas yra ₹11,905,101.

  4. Turiu kitą klausimą

Patinka mūsų misija? Prisijunkite prie tūkstančių specialistų, kurie palaiko atlyginimų skaidrumą!
💪 Pridėkite savo atlyginimą

Ar šis puslapis buvo naudingas?