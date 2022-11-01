Zurich Insurance Atlyginimai

Bendrovių katalogas
Zurich Insurance atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $27,980 bendros metinės kompensacijos Administracijos asistentas žemiausiame taške iki $281,400 Investicijų banko specialistas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Zurich Insurance. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/2/2025

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $121K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $111K
Aktuaras
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Sprendimų architektas
Median $61.7K
Administracijos asistentas
$28K
Verslo analitikas
$53.7K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$224K
Finansų analitikas
$44.9K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$48.7K
Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas
$43.7K
Investicijų banko specialistas
$281K
Valdymo konsultantas
$202K
Produkto dizaineris
$62.3K
Produkto vadovas
$170K
Programų vadovas
$161K
Projektų vadovas
$130K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$66.8K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$218K
Draudimo rizikos vertintojas
$78.7K
Didžiausią atlyginimą Zurich Insurance gauna Investicijų banko specialistas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $281,400. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Zurich Insurance yra $110,725.

