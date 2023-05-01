Bendrovių katalogas
ZOE
ZOE Atlyginimai

ZOE atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $30,720 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų aptarnavimas žemiausiame taške iki $166,414 Žmogiškieji ištekliai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų ZOE. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/15/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $107K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$30.7K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$166K

Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$139K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą ZOE gauna Žmogiškieji ištekliai at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $166,414. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija ZOE yra $122,742.

