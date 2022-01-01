Bendrovių katalogas
Zipline
Zipline Atlyginimai

Zipline atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $136,591 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $243,800 Techninės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Zipline. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Associate Software Engineer $137K
Senior Software Engineer $193K
Produkto vadovas
Median $157K
Verslo analitikas
$206K

Techninės įrangos inžinierius
$244K
Teisės
$239K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Zipline gauna Techninės įrangos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $243,800. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Zipline yra $199,702.

