Zip Co Atlyginimai

Zip Co atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $23,460 bendros metinės kompensacijos Finansų analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $247,755 Duomenų mokslininkas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Zip Co. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/14/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $90.3K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Produkto vadovas
Median $79.1K
Verslo analitikas
$150K

Duomenų analitikas
$43.2K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$248K
Finansų analitikas
$23.5K
Produkto dizaineris
$164K
Personalo specialistas
$194K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$133K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Zip Co gauna Duomenų mokslininkas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $247,755. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Zip Co yra $132,760.

