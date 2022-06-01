Bendrovių katalogas
Zions Bancorporation
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Zions Bancorporation Atlyginimai

Zions Bancorporation atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $35,323 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų aptarnavimas žemiausiame taške iki $236,175 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Zions Bancorporation. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $100K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $118K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
Median $108K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Verslo analitikas
Median $80K
Verslo operacijos
$68.3K
Verslo operacijų vadovas
$80.4K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$35.3K
Investicijų bankininkas
$70.4K
Produkto vadovas
$236K
Programų vadovas
$156K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Zions Bancorporation gauna Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $236,175. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Zions Bancorporation yra $90,200.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Zions Bancorporation

Susijusios bendrovės

  • KeyBank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • PNC
  • Merrill Lynch
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai