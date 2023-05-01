Bendrovių katalogas
Zenoss
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Zenoss, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Zenoss provides Software-Defined IT Operations™ to organizations in GalaxZ. They work with large organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Zenoss develops software that builds real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing holistic health and performance insights. Forbes listed Zenoss as one of the best cloud companies to work for in 2015 and 2016. They are hiring the best talent to join their team and grow their efforts. Zenoss offers an award-winning product and the opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in the technology industry.

    http://www.zenoss.com
    Svetainė
    2005
    Įkūrimo metai
    351
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Zenoss

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai