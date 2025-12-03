Bendrovių katalogas
Yellow.ai
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Atlyginimai
  • Programinės įrangos inžinierius

  • Visi Programinės įrangos inžinierius atlyginimai

Yellow.ai Programinės įrangos inžinierius Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacijos in India paketo suma Yellow.ai įmonėje yra ₹2.64M per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Yellow.ai bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/3/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Yellow.ai
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Iš viso per metus
$30K
Lygis
SDE 2
Bazinis
$30K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
0 Metai
Patirties metai
4 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Yellow.ai?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
PridėtiPridėti atlyg.Pridėti atlyginimą

Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuoti duomenisPeržiūrėti laisvas darbo vietas
Stažuočių atlyginimai

Prisidėti

Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

Prenumeruokite patvirtintus Programinės įrangos inžinierius pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai Yellow.ai in India siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją ₹4,429,410. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Yellow.ai Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai in India yra ₹2,637,686.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Yellow.ai

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Google
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yellowai/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.