Yanolja Žmogiškieji ištekliai Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Žmogiškieji ištekliai kompensacijos in Korea, South paketo suma Yanolja įmonėje yra ₩74.1M per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Yanolja bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/3/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Iš viso per metus
$52K
Lygis
P4
Bazinis
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
1 Metai
Patirties metai
7 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Yanolja?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Prisidėti

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Žmogiškieji ištekliai pozicijai Yanolja in Korea, South siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją ₩78,913,825. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Yanolja Žmogiškieji ištekliai pozicijai in Korea, South yra ₩74,097,348.

Kiti ištekliai

