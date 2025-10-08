Bendrovių katalogas
Yandex
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Atlyginimai
  • Sprendimų architektas

  • Data Architect

Yandex Data Architect Atlyginimai

Data Architect kompensacija in Russia Yandex įmonėje svyruoja nuo RUB 1.74M per year G14 lygiui iki RUB 9.46M per year G18 lygiui. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Yandex bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/8/2025

Vidutinis Lygis
Pridėti atlyginimąPalyginti lygius
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos ()
Premija
G14
RUB 1.74M
RUB 1.64M
RUB 0
RUB 93.9K
G15
RUB 2.61M
RUB 2.46M
RUB 8.2K
RUB 138K
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.62M
RUB 133K
RUB 412K
G17
RUB 5.01M
RUB 4.56M
RUB 0
RUB 454K
Žiūrėti 4 daugiau lygių
Pridėti atlyginimąPalyginti lygius

RUB 13.46M

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
PridėtiPridėti atlyg.Pridėti atlyginimą

Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuoti duomenisPeržiūrėti laisvas darbo vietas

Teisių įgijimo grafikas

25%

METAI 1

25%

METAI 2

25%

METAI 3

25%

METAI 4

Akcijų tipas
RSU

Yandex kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 4th-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

Prenumeruokite patvirtintus Sprendimų architektas pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Data Architect pozicijai Yandex in Russia siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją RUB 9,462,349. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Yandex Data Architect pozicijai in Russia yra RUB 3,365,947.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Yandex

Susijusios bendrovės

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai