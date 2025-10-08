Tyrimų mokslininkas kompensacija in Russia Yandex įmonėje sudaro RUB 1.83M per year G15 lygiui. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Yandex bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/8/2025
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos ()
Premija
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 1.83M
RUB 1.83M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
25%
METAI 1
25%
METAI 2
25%
METAI 3
25%
METAI 4
Yandex kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:
25% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 4th-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.