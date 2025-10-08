DevOps inžinierius kompensacija in Russia Yandex įmonėje svyruoja nuo RUB 3.75M per year G16 lygiui iki RUB 4.73M per year G17 lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Russia paketo suma yra RUB 4.25M. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Yandex bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/8/2025
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos ()
Premija
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3.75M
RUB 3.75M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G17
RUB 4.73M
RUB 4.44M
RUB 0
RUB 292K
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
|Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
METAI 1
25%
METAI 2
25%
METAI 3
25%
METAI 4
Yandex kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:
25% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 4th-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.