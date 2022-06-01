Bendrovių katalogas
WSO2
WSO2 Atlyginimai

WSO2 atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $7,914 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų mokslininkas žemiausiame taške iki $203,975 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų WSO2. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/2/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $20K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
$7.9K
Sprendimų architektas
$204K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą WSO2 gauna Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $203,975. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija WSO2 yra $20,028.

