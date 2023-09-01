Bendrovių katalogas
Woundtech
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Woundtech Atlyginimai

Woundtech atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $5,213 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų aptarnavimas žemiausiame taške iki $203,975 Verslo plėtra aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Woundtech. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/2/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Verslo plėtra
$204K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$5.2K
Programų vadovas
$189K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Woundtech gauna Verslo plėtra at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $203,975. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Woundtech yra $189,050.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Woundtech

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Dropbox
  • Square
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Tesla
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai